SD County Sheriff's Department releases names of suspect, deputy in Spring Valley shooting

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department has released the names of a man and a deputy involved in a shooting after the man allegedly tried to attack authorities with a metal bed frame in the Spring Valley area in late April.

Santo Marac, 45, was arraigned in the hospital Monday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of criminal threats, and resisting arrest with violence, according to SDSO.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, April 26. Deputies received a call just before 7:30 p.m. about a man threatening to kill his roommates with a bed frame in the 3600 block of South Barcelona Street. Deputies were also told the man may have been experiencing mental issues.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they evacuated three residents of the home and spoke with them. Deputies say they were able to confirm that Marac lived in the house and went inside to arrest him with probable cause.

SDSO says when deputies found Marac in a bathroom, he was still armed with the bed frame and pointed it at them. Marac refused to leave the bathroom and made rambling statements including telling deputies to “shoot.”

The bed frame was described as being around five feet long and had two swinging metal pieces attached at the ends.

After bringing a K-9, a Taser, and a Psychiatric Emergency Response Team, officials say they negotiated with Marac for about 15 minutes and repeatedly asked him to drop the bedframe.

When Marac did not comply, deputies moved closer to the bathroom and one of them used a taser on Marac, which was ineffective.

Marac then allegedly ran out of the bathroom and charged deputies in the hallway with the bed frame held over his head with both hands. That is when Deputy Benjamin Blake fired multiple shots at Marac, who fell to the ground.

Authorities say they quickly moved in and began using life-saving measures to help Marac.

Paramedics were called to the scene and Marac was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He is in stable but serious condition. No other injuries were reported.

SDSO says Blake has been employed by San Diego Sheriff’s Department for about a year and a half. He is assigned as a patrol deputy at the Rancho San Diego substation.

The San Diego Police Homicide Unit was called to the scene to investigate. Detectives say they are gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

