Suspect hospitalized following deputy-involved shooting in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — An investigation is underway following a shooting involving a San Diego County deputy that left a person wounded in Spring Valley Wednesday night.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened near the 3600 block of Barcelona Street after 7 p.m.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. The deputy was uninjured.

The details surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time.



This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.