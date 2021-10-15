Hundreds gather in Santee for candlelight vigil for beloved UPS driver

SANTEE, Calif. – Heartfelt words and cherished memories and photos were shared at a candlelight vigil for Steve Kruger on Thursday night in Santee.

Kruger was killed in the deadly plane crash that happen near the intersection of Jeremy Road and Greencastle Street on Monday.

Hundreds of candles shined bright as speakers, friends and family of Kruger spoke about him.

“He’s the kind of guy that would come to work talk to anybody, would ring up a conversation with anybody just laugh never in a bad spirit,” Robert Moreno, a UPS colleague of Kruger’s said.

“Somebody said this to me earlier. You don’t have to think about it. It’s just so natural and so easy to think about something nice to say about Steve,” Jeff Kruger, Kruger’s brother, said.

Even those who may not have known Kruger wanted to show their Santee support for a beloved member of the community.

“And I have not talked to a single person who was not just like a big fan of him. Everybody loves him,” Suzanne Colman, an organizer of the candlelight vigil, said.

Kruger was a man who was cherished by many in this area. Photos of him showed his good spirit as he would waterski in his UPS uniform and showing off his big smile.

It was a night to have his community show how many they loved him back and how much they’ll miss him.

“Not only did he love his job but people loved him doing his job,” Moreno said.

“All because of my brother. And I knew he was popular, and people liked him on his route. But I did not realize it would be like this,” Kruger said.

“I just before I went up and talked, I texted my family and said there’s got to at least be over a thousand people here.”

There was also thoughts and prayers extended to the pilot, his family, the couple injured in the crash are recovering at the hospital and lost their home and the other couple who also lost their house.