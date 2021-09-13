Grossmont High School student hospitalized dies from injuries in car crash

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) -- The mother of a sixteen-year-old Grossmont High student hospitalized in coma told ABC 10News her son, Jiovanni, died Friday night.

On August 21, Jiovanni and three others were involved in a crash at Fletcher Parkway and Navajo Road intersection around 2:11 a.m.

The driver, 16-year-old Gady Cruz, was pronounced dead at the scene and three passengers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

El Cajon Police said Cruz was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control and crashed into a light pole. No other vehicles were involved.

It's unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The crash left Jiovanni in a coma with a broken pelvis, backbone, ribs, and a list of other serious injuries.

Jiovanni's family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

