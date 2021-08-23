Teen driver killed in El Cajon crash identified

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Authorities on Monday identified a 16-year-old Grossmont High School student who was killed in a car crash in El Cajon over the weekend.

San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office records stated Gady Gruz was the driver in a single-vehicle crash on Navajo Road, near Fletcher Parkway, in the early morning hours of Aug. 21.

According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, a 2018 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound “at a high rate of speed” on Navajo Road toward Fletcher Parkway when Cruz lost control of the car.

The Civic hit a curb near the intersection, struck another curb, crashed into a pole, and then overturned, the ME’s Office said.

Cruz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three passengers in the Civic suffered serious injuries, according to El Cajon Police. The passengers' conditions are unknown.

Hours after the crash, the Grossmont Union High School District confirmed the driver killed in the wreck was a Grossmont High senior. The district said two of the three passengers were juniors at Grossmont High. The third passenger is not a student in the district.

Friends and family members are expected to gather for a prayer vigil Monday at 7 p.m. at St. Michael Chaldean Catholic Church (799 E Washington Ave.).

