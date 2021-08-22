"This is devastating", Grossmont HS community reacts after fatal crash

EL CAJON, Calif (KGTV) -- "I can't," shared Trish Franzblau, a mother of a senior at Grossmont High School, "I can't even imagine."

It's a sentiment she shared after hearing the news of a fatal crash near Fletcher Parkway and El Cajon Boulevard early Saturday morning. The crash killed one Grossmont High student, and injured three other passengers.

The Honda Civic where the four high school students were said to be driving in, crashed into a light pole at the intersection.

On Saturday afternoon, a memorial started to grow where at the crash site. The driver, who was a senior at Grossmont High School was pronounced dead at the scene and three passengers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

"I know he's sad," shared Karla Barajas, "and it's a hard time for him."

Barajas' brother knew two of the three passengers who were 11th graders at Grossmont.

"We had just seen them maybe a month ago, and he [her brother] was hanging out with them, " she stated, "Finding out this morning was shocking."

El Cajon Police said the driver lost control of the wheel at a high speed when they crashed into a light pole. No other vehicles were involved. I's unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

For Franzblau, it's a sight that brought tears to her eyes, "This is devastating and my heart just breaks and especially for this family because I couldn't imagine what it would be like to lose my son. My heart goes out to everyone that is impacted."

Other students like CJ Rivera, a 16 year old who used to attend Grossmont High School, shared he knew the driver that was killed, "It definitely humbles you."

"It's sad because they are so young," said Chase Aguilera, a 16-year-old student at Grossmont who did not know those involved, "and they passed away so early in their life."

Grossmont Union High School District released a statement.

GUHSD has learned that Saturday morning’s tragic fatal vehicle collision in El Cajon involved students from our district family. We can confirm that the driver of the vehicle who died at the scene was a 12th grade student at Grossmont High School. Two of the three passengers are 11th grade students at Grossmont High

School and were transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The third passenger is not a student at a GUHSD school. Our district is working closely with the El Cajon Police Department as their investigation of the incident continues. Due to privacy, our district is unable to release further information regarding the students’ names or health conditions. We will release more information as we are able to do so. As our school community begins to deal with this tragedy, our district will be providing additional grief support on campus at Grossmont High School and will also make it available to students throughout our close-knit GUHSD community.

As of Saturday evening, the three passengers are in the hospital with serious injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Barajas' brother told ABC10 News a candlelight vigil will be taking place on Monday for the driver.