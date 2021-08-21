One killed, three injured after driver crashes into pole in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) -- One person was killed and three others seriously injured after a driver crashed into a pole in El Cajon early Saturday morning, according to El Cajon Police.

The department said the crash happened at the intersection of Fletcher Parkway and Navajo Road around 2:11 a.m.

“It appears the Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on Navajo Road at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and collided with the light pole on Fletcher Parkway,” police said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and three passengers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call El Cajon Police at 619-579-3311.

