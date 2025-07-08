Driver pleads not guilty to murder in alleged intentional I-805 crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A man accused of killing a motorcyclist by intentionally ramming his car into the victim's bike on Interstate 805 pleaded not guilty Monday to charges that include murder.

Ulysses Jiminez, 22, allegedly crashed into 53-year-old Jorge Uribe's motorcycle at around 126 mph on the evening of June 30, a prosecutor said in court on Monday.

Both Jiminez and Uribe were traveling in the HOV lane of southbound Interstate 805 near Telegraph Canyon Road at around 8 p.m., but Uribe's presence in that lane angered Jiminez, Deputy District Attorney Alexander Fuqua said.

Jiminez then sped his Tesla into the back of Uribe's motorcycle at such high speeds that the motorcycle's rear license plate was imprinted in the Tesla's bumper, Fuqua said. Uribe's body was found about 500 feet from the scene of the impact, according to the prosecutor.

The Tesla then struck a Dodge Ram containing six occupants, including four children, Fuqua said. The California Highway Patrol said the truck's occupants were transported to hospitals for treatment of minor to moderately serious injuries.

After the crash, Jiminez allegedly kicked out the window of his car and ran but was arrested a short time later.

Fuqua said Jiminez later admitted to investigators that he struck Uribe's motorcycle on purpose, while describing his own driving as "speeding like a devil."

Along with murder, Jiminez is charged with hit-and-run, plus six counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Dodge Ram's occupants.

Jiminez remains in county jail without bail.

