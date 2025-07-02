UPDATE: Driver in fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-805 charged with murder

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol says the driver who caused a fatal, multi-vehicle crash that triggered a multi-lane shutdown of the I-805 in Chula Vista for hours on end has been charged with murder.

Per CHP, the crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Monday, on the 805's southbound lanes, just north of Telegraph Canyon Road.

A 22-year-old San Diego man, who CHP has yet to identify, was speeding in a red 2023 Tesla Model Y when he "intentionally drove into the rear" of a gray 2025 BMW motorcycle, the press release states. The driver of the Tesla kept going, striking a black 2012 Ram 1500, which had six people inside who suffered minor to moderate injuries.

CHP says the people in the truck were taken to hospitals in the area, while the motorcycle rider died from his injuries on the scene. The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified Jorge Uribe, a 53-year-old Chula Vista man, as the victim who was killed.

CHP says the Tesla driver tried to run away from the scene, but troopers managed to arrest him. He was charged with several felonies, including murder, the press release says. First responders remained on the scene for more than 12 hours, and the scene wasn't cleared until around noon Tuesday, interrupting the morning commute.

“The California Highway Patrol is committed to conducting a complete and thorough investigation into this incident.We owe it to the victims and their families to ensure that all facts are uncovered, and justice is served,” said CHP Captain M. Vargas.

ABC 10News learned the CHP is looking into reports that the red car reached speeds of up to 100 mph just before the crash. ABC 10News also obtained rear-view camera footage from moments before the crash via a driver who witnessed it unfold in front of them.

That camera indicated the red Tesla hit at least the 66 mph mark.

CHP says its Border Division's Major Crimes Unit is leading this investigation. If you have any information about this crash for troopers, reach out to the unit at 858-944-6300.

The identity of the man who died won't be released until his next of kin is notified, CHP says.