Partner of Sempra Energy manager killed in 'intentional' crash speaks out

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - For the first time, loved ones of a Sempra Energy manager killed in a motorcycle crash are speaking out as new details emerge about the incident that claimed his life.

“Brilliant, loving person, caring for everyone," said Dulce Martinez, describing her partner Jorge Uribe.

Martinez said that Monday night, Uribe was on his way back from a motorcycle trip to Washington State. The 53-year-old Chula Vista resident was headed to her home in Ensenada.

"Two hours to be at home, that breaks our heart ... I expect to have him at 10 p.m. It doesn't happen," an emotional Martinez said.

Dash cam footage from a vehicle on the 805 South, just north of Telegraph Canyon Road, shows Uribe's motorcycle, then a pickup truck passing to the left — followed by a car which appears to be going much faster than traffic. A loud crash is heard, followed by the screams of the driver in the car with the camera.

California Highway Patrol said the driver of the Tesla intentionally struck the motorcycle, throwing off Uribe, who died at the scene. According to CHP, the pickup was also struck, with all 6 people inside suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say 22-year-old Tesla driver, Ulysses Jimenez, ran from the scene but was tracked down. On Monday. Jimenez has pleaded not guilty to several felony charges, including murder. According to prosecutors, Jimenez told CHP he was going 126 mph when he struck the motorcycle.

“It’s shocking and hard to find words for. The absence of humanity. I can't believe he didn't want to help him," Martinez said.

Martinez, who began dating Uribe nearly 5 years ago, said Uribe was an Army veteran and worked at Sempra Energy for nearly 27 years, most recently in project management.

"Everyone who knew him is heartbroken, never imagine to lose him in this way," Martinez said.

Martinez said Uribe was also a devoted father to their nearly 2-year-old daughter, as well as his 16-year-old son.

Martinez did receive Uribe's backpack. In it was a onesie he had bought for his daughter during his trip — a last-ever gift from a father to his daughter.

For loved ones, there is a lasting wish as the court process begins to play out.

"We just want justice, in his memory,” Martinez said. "He's not coming back, but he will be in our hearts.”

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help Uribe’s family with memorial and other expenses.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

