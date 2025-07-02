New dash cam video shows moments before deadly Tesla crash on I-805 in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - New dash cam video reveals the disturbing moments of a deadly collision on Interstate 805 South in Chula Vista Monday night. The 22-year-old driver of a Tesla has been arrested on several charges, including murder.

The rear camera footage from Lia Aranda's car captured the moments before the crash as she drove on I-805 South just north of Telegraph Canyon Road. The video shows a motorcycle and pickup truck passing on her left, followed by a car appearing to travel much faster than surrounding traffic.

A loud crash is heard on the recording, followed by Aranda's screams as the collisions unfolded.

The aftermath was a horrific scene of crushed metal. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of the Tesla intentionally struck the motorcycle, throwing the rider off. The 53-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene.

CHP officials said the pickup truck was also struck in the incident, with all six occupants suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators reported that the 22-year-old Tesla driver fled the scene but was later tracked down and booked on several felony charges, including murder.

The crash investigation closed southbound lanes for more than 15 hours.

Jonathan Cherney, who heads Jonathan Cherney Consulting and Investigations, has decades of experience in accident reconstruction. He explained the lengthy closure.

"It's not uncommon at all for a road closure for a significant period of time, especially if you're waiting for daylight to arrive so that you can conduct a more thorough investigation," Cherney said.

Cherney said a team of investigators conducted a methodical investigation, collecting car parts, searching for tire friction marks and likely utilizing drone mapping.

The Tesla itself contains valuable evidence through its event data recorder, which functions like a black box and can reveal pre-impact data from the five seconds before the crash.

Cherney says that, in addition to the event data recorder, Teslas also have SD cards that have been collecting data since they were driven off the lot. He says depending on how the cameras are set up, the cameras could show recordings in four different directions.

One key question in the investigation is the Tesla's speed at impact. ABC 10News has learned the CHP is looking into reports that the Tesla reached speeds of up to 100 mph just before the crash.

Cherney noted that Aranda's speed of 66 mph, visible on her dash cam, will be used as a reference point in the investigation.

"Just based on the video that I saw from your witness, I wouldn't be surprised at all if that vehicle was somewhere close to that speed of 100 mph," Cherney said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified Jorge Uribe as the motorcyclist who was killed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.