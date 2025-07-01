At least 1 person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 805 in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — At least one person was killed Monday night in a collision involving a motorcycle and multiple vehicles on Interstate 805 in Chula Vista, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP’s incident report stated the crash happened just after 8 p.m. on southbound I-805 near Telegraph Canyon Road.

Per the incident report, the CHP said a red Tesla and at least two other vehicles were involved in the crash with the motorcycle.

A CHP spokesperson confirmed to ABC 10News that the incident was a fatality, but no further information was released.

Due to the investigation, the CHP shut down the No. 1-3 lanes; the closure and a Sig Alert remained in effect as of 5 a.m.

ABC 10News learned lanes were expected to reopen by 8 a.m.