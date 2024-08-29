Former baseball coaches remember fallen SDPD officer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department knew Austin Machitar as an officer, but his high school and travel ball coaches knew him as an outstanding baseball player.

As we learn more about the fiery crash that led to his death, those who knew him are coming forward, sharing their stories.

Wednesday, ABC 10News spoke to two of Austin's former baseball coaches. Machitar played baseball at Otay Ranch High School and on a travel ball team.

"The player, he was a gifted athlete; I always thought that he could go a little bit further than what he did," said former coach Andre Smith.

His former coaches describe him almost exactly as Chief Scott Wahl did on Tuesday: competitive, athletic, and known for his smile.

"Just a shock, you know, because you end up seeing the guys around, you see that they’re doing well, and so it’s just, you just hope to never get those phone calls," says Nick Guerra.

Both coaches say Machitar had a close circle of friends and his teammates stayed close after baseball.

Coach Guerra hopes the group will stay close and that this loss unites them even more.

