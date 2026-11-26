SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Dog Beach in Ocean Beach has been closed for close to a week due to bacterial contamination, and city officials say samples taken Wednesday still showed bacterial levels above the safe threshold.

The contamination comes after a massive sewage spill during a rain storm last week. Last Thursday, a mechanical failure in a sewage pipe project near Mission Trails Park caused 37,000 gallons of raw sewage to spill into the nearby river — and then into the ocean.

The result was a beach closure. But those dreaded yellow signs meant nothing to dozens of dog owners on the beach today, where most dogs ran free while one stood out, kept on a leash.

"We weren't aware of it when we got here, but she seems fine in the water," tourist Brian Schlander said.

Not everyone was willing to take the chance.

"We were looking at the signs and just decided that its not worth the risk of having the dogs swim in contaminated water and them possibly get sick," visitor Sharon Wilson said.

The city said in an email on Tuesday that one site on the beach has reopened, while the other two remain closed. To reopen the beach, the city needs two consecutive days of clean water samples from those two other sites.

Ocean water is more likely to be contaminated after a long rain. Two San Diegans who frequent the area say they're used to the beach being contaminated.

County data shows that Dog Beach has exceeded the safe threshold for enterococcus bacteria numerous times this year.

In the meantime, dog owners are sticking to the basics.

"I let her swim today and then I'll go home and give them baths. They're both up to date on their shots," Heidi Newell said.

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