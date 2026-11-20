SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – People head on over with their four-legged friends to the ever-popular Ocean Beach Dog Beach on a regular basis.

“I come to Dog Beach once or twice a week,” Tracey Chester, who was at the beach, said.

“We’re usually here, I mean, almost every day. We live right down the block, so it's an easy kind of trip for us to just get some energy out,” Julia Martone, who lives in Ocean Beach, said.

But those heading there on Friday may have thought twice about getting in the water. There were those dreaded bright yellow signs warning people that something was up with the water.

“The sign said something along the lines of the water is contaminated, and to avoid going in, you might get sick,” Martone said.

San Diego County’s Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued the following notice for the Dog Beach: “A water contact closure has been issued for San Diego River Dog Beach in Ocean Beach following a sewage release. Approximately 160,000 gallons of sewage were discharged and reached the San Diego River near the intersection of Mission Gorge Road and Junipero Serra Trail. Beachgoers are advised that the ocean water contains sewage and may cause illness. The water contact closure will remain in place until sampling and field observations confirm these areas are safe for water contact.”

“It sucks. Now it's not safe for us to be taking our dogs anywhere close to the water, and it's just such a bummer,” Riley Hill, who took their dog to Ocean Beach, said.

ABC 10News reached out to the Padre Dam Municipal Water District and the City of San Diego for more information about the spill and how it happened.

They both sent us the following statement:

The sewer spill near Mission Trails Regional Park was the result of the pipeline construction for the East County Advanced Water Purification Program. This pipeline project is managed by the East County AWP Joint Powers Authority, with partial funding from the City of San Diego. The pipeline project runs along Father Junipero Serra Trail, going through Mission Trails Park. At the east end, close to the border with Santee but on City of San Diego property, a sewer spill occurred last night on the regional sewer pipeline during wet weather pumping due to a mechanical failure at a recently installed pipeline connection. Padre Dam Municipal Water District (the administrator for the East County AWP JPA), the City of San Diego and the contractor for the project responded to the spill and have been conducting abatement and cleanup. The 160,000 gallons was an initial estimate of the maximum possible sewage spilled. That estimate will be revised later today, to account for the total sewage recovered, and tracking of spill. It is expected the total spill amount will be lower than the initial estimate.

A spokesperson from Padre Dam told ABC 10News that they’re working with the contractor to address the mechanical failure to ensure there are no issues with future storms or rain events.

ABC 10News asked some people at Dog Beach if they’re staying out of the water until the signs are removed.

"We're here for 3 days. I'm not going to put her in the water. That's for sure. I might go in,” Bobby McMillian, who was holding his young daughter, said.

For others, the situation is upsetting to see.

“You come to San Diego, and you want to live here because of the beautiful beaches and to enjoy everything, and I do feel like it's become more of a regular occurrence to see these kind of signs.” Martone said. “And I mean, at the dog beach, I'm always concerned that he's drinking the water sometimes, he's fetching his ball in there, and it's scary.”