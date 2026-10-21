DA office announces murder charge in Valley Center woman's death

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan announcing on Wednesday her office is pursuing murder charges against a man accused of killing his foster mother.

On Wednesday, Stephan accused Cedric Von Ferdinand of killing Nadine Jett.

“This is a case of deadly greed,” Stephan said.

ABC 10News first told you about Nadine Jett’s death in July 2025.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Office deputies combed her Valley Center property, eventually finding her remains buried in a six-foot hole.

“It was near the residence, about 30 yards away. Her body had been wrapped in a bed sheet,” Stephan said. “And she had a patch that the doctor had given her on January 14 of 2024 that was supposed to be taken off in 27 hours, which was still on her.”

When authorities found the body, 34-year-old Cedric Von Ferdinand was already facing several financial crimes related to Jett’s estate.

“Including grand theft, identity theft, forgery, and filing false documents with losses that we've charged of well over $500,000,” Stephan said.

But it was a toxicology report that came back in April of this year that prompted investigators to dig deeper; leading to the murder charge. The report ruled Jett’s death a homicide with acute fentanyl toxicity.

“This fentanyl contained acetyl fentanyl, which is commonly found in illicitly manufactured fentanyl,” Stephan said.

Stephan said the evidence pointed toward Von Ferdinand but didn't go into details; only saying the amount of drugs in her body would have caused an overdose.

“Of course, that was key in this case and the basis for the special circumstance of murder by poison, which is what this toxic level of fentanyl is and also to prove up the murder charge,” Stephan said.

For Nadine’s loved ones, they have one thing to say to the man accused of killing their foster mom.

“How dare you do what you did to Nadine knowing that she gave you a chance, you know, she took you in as her own as well,” Tiffany Lucci said.

Von Ferdinand is set to be arraigned on Thursday at the Vista Courthouse.

Prosecutors are also mentioned a woman named Kimberly Pifer as a co-defendant in this case. The DA’s Office told ABC 10News, while she’s not charged with murder, they said Pifer impersonated Jett on a fake marriage certificate after her death that was signed and notarized.