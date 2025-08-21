Missing woman's remains identified in Valley Center homicide investigation

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (KGTV) — Authorities have identified the remains of a missing woman found on a large Valley Center property in July.

"The Medical Examiner's Office has officially confirmed the human remains as those of Ms. Nadine Jett," the department said. No arrests have been made at this time.

Investigators were called to the property on the 14000 block of Oak Creek Road on July 16 after receiving information related to an ongoing investigation. Authorities in the multi-agency search discovered the skeletal remains on the 20-acre property.

"Detectives with the San Diego County Sheriff's Office continue to pursue all leads and are working diligently to uncover the circumstances surrounding Ms. Jett’s death."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-540-8477.

ABC 10News previously tracked down four sisters in Los Angeles who consider Jett their mother. Jett was their foster mom.

"The last time we saw her was in December of 2023," says Paris Lucci. "We haven't seen her since. She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. So the last time that we saw her, she was very sick and since then she's been missing."

The women told 10News Jett had a caretaker - another foster child she took in years before. The women also claimed the caretaker told them Jett was too sick to see or speak with them.

"So, he called us and he just simply said 'you know, she passed away,'" Paris said. "He would not give us the death certificate. He claimed she died in Mexico. He claims he cremated her in Mexico."

Years after not getting answers, the sisters said they reached out to law enforcement.

