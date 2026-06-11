New revelations in the death of Valley Center foster mother found buried outside her home

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (KGTV) - The death certificate for a foster mother whose remains whose body was found outside her home, lists her cause of death as homicide, with the manner of death recorded as acute fentanyl toxicity.

Nadine Jett, 65, was a Valley Center foster mother and attorney whose remains were discovered buried approximately 30 yards from her rural home last July during a San Diego County Sheriff's search of the property.

The death certificate, dated in late December, was obtained by the Valley Roadrunner newspaper. Editor David Ross said the document marks a significant milestone in the case.

"It's the first time there is an official document stating that she didn't just die of natural causes," Ross said.

Jett's 4 foster daughters said they had not seen their mother, who had been battling pancreatic cancer, since December 2023. They said her caregiver and another foster, Cedric Von Ferdinand, told them she was too sick to see or speak with them.

When her remains were found last July, her daughters described the “relief” of “finding closure” but also talked about unanswered questions.

Now, nearly one year later, one of those questions appears to have been answered with the homicide ruling.

Longtime criminal defense attorney Jan Ronis said the determination carries legal weight.

"It's significant the coroner believes she was murdered," Ronis said.

Ronis said the homicide ruling serves as a foundation as prosecutors build a case for charges, along with the listed manner of death — a fentanyl overdose, a drug administered by another person. The death certificate was signed more than 5 months ago.

“It’s too early to suspect this case isn't going anywhere," Ronis said.

Ronis said it is not unusual for charges not to be filed in a homicide investigation this long after a cause of death is determined, as investigators continue to gather and test evidence.

The investigation into her death is ongoing. Ronis said prosecutors will work to establish motive and piece together a timeline.

"The question is who administered the fatal dose — was it something somebody administered to her to kill her, or was it negligent, or something of that nature," Ronis said.

Next month, Von Ferdinand will go on trial for dozens of felony charges, accused of using Jett's identity and financial accounts for personal gain. Another man, a notary, also faces charges. Von Ferdinand has not been charged in Jett's death.

In response to the revelation from the death certificate, Jett’s daughters released the following statement:

"Our gravest fears have been realized in learning this news. Nadine was a wonderful mother to us and the fact that her life was cut short in the cruelest fashion is devastating to read. We are placing our trust in authorities to hold those responsible accountable with the fullest extent of the law. We will be able to tell our own story in time, but ask for privacy as we wait for more information and justice to take its course.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

