Convicted killer Larry Millete insists he's innocent, says wife Maya 'could still be out there'

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Convicted killer Larry Millete is speaking out from behind bars, just days after being sentenced to 25 years to life for killing his wife, Maya.

Millete still insists he's innocent and says his wife could still be alive. In an hour-long jailhouse interview with ABC 10News reporter Laura Acevedo, he answered every question but maintained he's an innocent man who's been wrongly convicted.

Millete says he was prepared and expecting the 25-year-to-life sentence.

"Oh yes ma'am, absolutely, you know, they kind of told me like, some best case scenario, but the worst case scenario was more than likely would happen," Millete said.

Millete thinks he did not get a fair trial, accusing both the judge and jurors of bias. He thinks the prosecution had a weak case with no physical evidence.

"So again, I'm not familiar with the judicial system. This is all based on five years of just talking to people, but I was told, yeah, it's basically a weak case because there is no physical evidence," Millete said.

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Millete answered questions calmly and politely throughout the interview. He maintained he had nothing to do with his wife's death and had an explanation for everything.

"I did not murder my wife," Millete said. "I can't tell you; I only have speculations, but I can't tell you quite sure."

Millete said his idea to hire spellcasters came from a Google search in an attempt to save his marriage, which led him to love spells. He admits his requests eventually turned dark, asking for Maya to be hurt or incapacitated.

"It's kind of like praying with different, like wishful thinking, hey, if there's something that she needs from me maybe. You know, she would appreciate me more and still need me, you know what I mean," Millete said.

Millete acknowledged that most people don't pray for their spouse to get hurt or be incapacitated.

"Yes, ma'am. Yeah, I'm not proud of that, but you know, if you want something, you ask me for the truth, that was basically it," Millete said.

At the sentencing, Millete's daughters said they still love him but pleaded for him to tell them where their mom is. He says he can't give them the closure they're asking for. He believes his daughters were forced to ask him for closure in their victim impact statements.

"No, I can't, I can't do that because I'm not responsible for her disappearance," Millete said.

Millete left the door open when asked how he thinks his wife could come back, when he's convicted of murdering her. He says sometimes he doesn't believe that she is dead.

Will Giron The search continues for the missing Chula Vista mom.

"Anything's possible," Millete said. "...Sometimes I don't believe that. I know I'm a realist, but I became a pessimist, but anything's possible. She could still be out there."

Millete would not confirm whether he plans to appeal his conviction, saying he couldn't share that information just yet.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

