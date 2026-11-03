Chaos in the courtroom amid Larry Millete's sentencing

The emotions surrounding Larry Millete’s sentencing extended beyond the statements delivered in court, with members of both Maya Millete’s family and Larry Millete’s family speaking during the hearing.

At one point, Millete’s father suffered a medical emergency and had to be taken from the courtroom on a stretcher.

After members of Maya’s family delivered emotional statements, Millete’s attorney told the judge that several of his family members also wanted an opportunity to speak on his behalf.

Millete’s mother, father and aunt each spoke in support of him.

Shortly after prosecutors objected to a statement from Millete’s father, Benito Millete, the hearing was interrupted by the medical emergency.

“I need a medical. I got a pacemaker,” Benito Millete could be heard saying before being rushed out of the courtroom.

Larry Millete later addressed the court himself.

“I know I wasn't the best or greatest husband, but I would consider myself a decent and good husband,” Millete said. “I'm not a monster. I'm not a bad person.”

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan criticized Millete’s remarks, saying they lacked remorse and failed to address the issue that has continued to weigh on Maya’s family: the location of her remains.

“Out of Larry Millete's mouth, there was nothing about bringing her home, about beginning the process of having his children be able to have their mother's remains,” Stephan said.

Following the sentencing, law enforcement officials, attorneys and members of Maya’s family gathered for a news conference and reflected on the work that has gone into the case over the past five years.

Maya’s sister, Maricris Drouaillet, also thanked ABC 10News and reporter Laura Acevedo for helping her navigate one of her first interviews after her sister disappeared.

“To Laura Acevedo, thank you for my first interview,” Drouaillet said. “You walked me through the interview. I've never been in front of a camera, and that helped me a lot.”

While the sentencing marks a major moment in the case, authorities said their work is not over.

“The Chula Vista Police Department remains committed to continuing the search to bring Maya home and provide her family with the closure they deserve,” said Dan Peake, Acting Chief of Police for the Chula Vista Police Department.

Maya Millete’s remains have not been recovered.

