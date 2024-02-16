'Bolder Than Most' rapist victims terrified to learn where he will live during conditional release

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Alvin Quarles, the man known as the “Bolder Than Most” rapist, is expected back in a San Diego courtroom Friday morning to learn where we will be living while on conditional release.

In January, a judge granted Quarles his conditional release after being cleared in his psychological evaluations last year.

Doctors testified that Quarles was remorseful for his crimes and that Quarles said that none of his victims deserved what happened.

However, two of his victims -- Mary Taylor and Cynthia Medina -- told ABC 10News that they believe Quarles is “playing the game” and telling the courts what they want to hear.

"The one thing I can tell you about Quarles, he's jumping through the hoops," Taylor said. "He's a very smart guy. He was smart enough to elude the police for two and a half years while out on parole. He learned from the 2018 experience how to con the judge and he learned, 'I gotta learn how to play this game,’ so he's playing the game."

Taylor and Medina also said that they're worried about the risks of Quarles being given another chance in society, because they cannot trust whether he'll victimize more innocent women.

"It's not so much about our safety, but if our members of the community are safe," Taylor asked. "Is anybody out here at risk right now? That would kill us if one more person was victimized."

In 1989, Quarles pleaded guilty to more than a dozen sexual assaults. In 2014, he was committed to a state hospital as a “sexually violent predator.”

Quarles has finished a sex offender treatment program and the San Diego County District Attorney's Office cited three other independent evaluations where Quarles passed as eligible for conditional release.

However, Taylor and Medina have been listening attentively through all the doctors’ analysis and said they're only talking about Quarles’ testimonies and not giving any scientific data to back up their decision.

"If we could hear those results and see, maybe that would be enough to convince us, ‘OK, he's ready.’ But all the scientific information, we're not allowed to hear," Taylor said. "I'm very disappointed in the court for its lack of transparency."

Medina said that while she understands the law's process and that Quarles’ behavior in the community is the final step to his rehabilitation, she still doesn't want him out.