Judge grants 'Bolder Than Most' rapist conditional release

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A San Diego judge grants a conditional release a man known as the "Bolder Than Most" rapist.

As ABC 10News has reported, Alvin Quarles pled guilty to more than a dozen sexual assaults in 1989 and was committed to a state hospital as a sexually violent predator in 2014.

The District Attorney’s office has told ABC 10News in the past he’s finished a sex offender treatment program and evaluated by specialists who’ve cleared him to be released.

“As upset as I am about him now going to be walking the streets sometime in 2024 most likely, he won’t be doing it without supervision. And I know that supervision won’t last forever but at least that gives me some hope,” Mary Taylor, one of Quarles’ victims, said following the judge’s ruling.

A psychologist who had conducted Quarles’ annual evaluations for his possible release since 2020 testified today virtually. She says while he wasn’t ready to be released from 2020 to 2022, Quarles was cleared in 2023.

The doctor explained in her testimony this conclusion came after Quarles stated among other things, he was remorseful for this crimes, had learned the lessons and mechanisms from the treatment and none of his victims deserved what happened.

In closing arguments, the District Attorney’s office cited three other independent evaluations coming to the same conclusion for Quarles being eligible for a conditional release. Taylor who was in court on Thursday said she was opposed to Quarles’ release. She says she's glad he’ll at least have supervision.

Additionally, she says while it does sting to hear the ruling, she understood the point the District Attorney’s office was making from in its closing argument pertaining to law associated with Quarles’ release.

“If we don’t let people out had been determined by the evaluators and in this case there were multiple evaluators,” Taylor said. “Then it’s going to harm the law. There will be reason for people to say you know this is a bad law throw it out. And that will mean future predators or even the ones in the program, particularly the ones refusing treatment, will be released.”

The next court date will be a status hearing about Quarles’ placement and housing on February 16th.

