Group starts petition to fight 'Bolder than Most' rapist release

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A group of women is trying to appeal the decision by a judge to release the 'Bolder than Most' rapist, Alvin Quarles. Quarles is set to be released in Jacumba Hot Springs by November 30th.

The women, including two of his victims, created a petition called Your Voice has Power. They are collecting signatures to be delivered to District Attorney Summer Stephan's office.

Cynthia Medina and Mary Taylor were both assaulted by Quarles in the late 1980s. They are worried that he will re-offend when he's released.

"He will re-offend. I fear for your daughter, your sister, your grandmother, your mother, your boyfriend, your son," said Medina.

Judge David Gill ordered the 56-year-old's release at a hearing on October 12th. He will be forced to wear a GPS tracker.

Quarles earned his nickname because authorities said he attacked women at knifepoint while they slept and often forced his victim's male partner to watch or participate in the sex crimes.

Jacumba Hot Springs residents call the release outrageous, saying it's not the first time a sexual predator has been released into their community.

"It's become the junkyard for these terrible criminals. It's like setting off a bunch of wild tigers out in the community," said Alice Keyser, a 15-year resident.

Summer Stephan has gone on record saying that she disagrees with the judge's decision and that her office is looking at all options to reverse Quarles' release.

If you'd like to sign the petition click here.