Biden, Vargas hold strong leads in California’s 52nd District, poll shows

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A recent SurveyUSA poll shows strong backing for President Joe Bien and Democrat Juan Vargas in California's 52nd Congressional District as the November elections draw near.

The 10News/Union-Tribune poll indicates that Biden holds a significant lead over former President Donald Trump in this district, with 54% of likely voters supporting Biden compared to 31% for Trump. Third-party candidates attracted 8% of the vote, while 6% of voters remained undecided.

While Biden's current margin is smaller compared to his 37-point win in the district in 2020, it remains substantial.

In the U.S. House race, Vargas maintains a 32-point advantage over his Republican challenger, realtor Justin Lee. Vargas is favored by 57% of likely voters, while Lee has the support of 25%. This margin is nearly identical to Vargas' 33-point victory over Republican Tyler Geffeney in 2022.

The survey also sheds light on voter reactions to recent events influencing the presidential race. Trump's conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records has caused 24% of third-party voters, 7% of Biden voters, and 6% of Trump voters to reconsider their support.

Despite this, 54% of all voters in the survey said that the convictions make them more supportive of their chosen candidate, including 44% of Trump supporters and 68% of Biden supporters. Additionally, 7% say they are less supportive of their candidate, and 6% are now less likely to vote at all due to the convictions.

Regarding a potential Trump trial for 2020 election interference, 16% of those surveyed - including 13% of Trump supporters, 15% of Biden supporters, and 31% of third-party voters - said it could influence their vote. Conversely, 78% of respondents believe it would not affect their decision.

Biden's new asylum-seeker restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border also elicited varied responses. Seven percent of likely voters, including 6% of both Trump and Biden supporters and 19% of third-party voters, said the policy changes their vote.

Meanwhile, 40% of voters, including 42% of Trump supporters and 44% of Biden supporters, said the restrictions make them more supportive of their candidate without altering their vote.

The survey interviewed 685 adults from June 20 to June 25, with 595 respondents identified as registered voters and 507 deemed likely to vote in the upcoming election.