Local poll shows strong support for Biden, Levin in CA-49

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In a recent poll conducted by SurveyUSA, local voters in California's 49th Congressional District are signaling their preference for incumbent Democrats Joe Biden and Mike Levin as the November elections approach.

The 10News/Union-Tribune poll reveals that Biden maintains a lead over his Republican counterpart, Donald Trump, with a 5-point margin, securing 47% of likely voters' support compared to Trump's 42%. While Biden holds a solid lead, some voters remain undecided or open to vote for third-party candidates.

Similarly, Congressman Mike Levin is ahead in the race for U.S. Representative, with a 10-point advantage over Republican challenger Matt Gunderson. Levin's appeal is particularly strong among younger voters, with 58% of surveyed voters aged 18 to 34 indicating their support for him.

Of those surveyed, 86% expressed a strong commitment to their chosen presidential candidate, while 12% admitted to the possibility of changing their minds.

Regarding their opinion of President Biden's performance, 46% of likely voters in the district strongly approve or somewhat approve, while 53% either somewhat disapprove or strongly disapprove. Meanwhile, views on former President Trump's performance are similarly divided, with 45% approving and 53% disapproving.

The poll also highlights the potential influence of recent events on voters' choices.

While some voters suggest that Trump's guilty verdict could influence their decision, a majority indicated that it would not change their support.

When presented with questions about a potential Trump trial on 2020 election interference and Biden's new restrictions on asylum-seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border, the respondents indicated those issues did not tip the scales one way or another; 81% of those polled said the 2020 election interference trial would not affect their vote, while 14% said it potentially could, depending on the outcome.

Regarding Biden's border executive order, 47% said the decision wouldn't change who'd they support and they'd be more supportive of their preferred candidate. Additionally, 34% of those polled said the new border policy would not affect their voting plans.

The survey interviewed 650 adults from June 5 to June 10; 606 respondents were identified as registered voters, and 559 were deemed likely to vote in the upcoming election.