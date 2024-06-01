San Diego democrat, republican leaders react to Trump guilty verdict

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the first time ever, a former U.S. President has been convicted of a crime, prompting strong reactions from San Diego leaders.

The Mayor of El Cajon is planning a rally to defend Trump, while San Diego Democrats took to social media to proclaim that justice has been served and no one, not even a former president, is above the law.

“I was surprised that 12 jurors could come to a unanimous verdict on all 34 counts, but to me it’s an indication that the justice system is working as it is intended,” said Rep. Scott Peters.

Representative Scott Peters said he is hopeful this decision might benefit President Biden in November, though the impact remains uncertain.

A Reuters poll released Friday found that that one in ten Republicans are less likely to vote for Trump after a guilty verdict. However, Trump’s campaign recently announced a record-breaking increase in donations.

When asked about the potential setback for Republicans in the upcoming election due to the verdict, Peters said, “I don’t know how it’ll affect the election. I'm not comfortable with Donald Trump as president again, anyway ... I’d be embarrassed if we had a convicted felon as leader of the free world.”

Meanwhile, Corey Gustafson, the chair of the San Diego County Republican Party, said that Trump’s polling has never been higher.

“My phone, my texting, my email has been off the charts here with republicans around San Diego County standing resolutely behind President Trump,” said Gustafson.

This leaves Democrats with a crucial task: rallying independents in the upcoming election.

“We've got to remind them of the embarrassment Donald Trump was," Peters said. "When you compare the two, to me it’s a clear choice. We’ve got to make that case.”

Representative Mike Levin sent 10news a statement saying, "The jury’s decision reaffirmed that no one is above the law, not even a former President. Now is the time to close the door on this sordid chapter and move forward to address the challenges we all face in creating a more just and equitable nation.”

