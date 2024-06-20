Fact or Fiction: Post claims President Biden demanded he not have to stand during debate?

(KGTV) — A claim you may have seen on social media claims President Biden demanded he not have to stand during next week's 90-minute debate with Donald Trump.

Such a request would of course fuel concerns about the president's age.

But it's fiction.

A spokesperson for CNN, which is hosting the event, told multiple media outlets the claim is false.

The Biden campaign also denies it.

There is no credible evidence the president made such a demand.

CNN already released details on the rules of the debate which include both candidates agreeing to appear at identical podiums.

