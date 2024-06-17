San Diego College of Continuing Education to receive $500K for rebuilding campus destroyed by Jan. 22 floods

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Help is coming for the San Diego College of Continuing Education and its main campus in Mountain View.

Like many other homes and businesses, the school is still recovering from the Jan. 22 storm and floods.

On Monday morning, U.S. Rep. Juan Vargas and SDCCE President Tina King will announce that the school will receive $500,000 to rebuild the Educational Cultural Complex and modernize its campus infrastructure.

After the announcement, Vargas will tour the building to assess the damages and determine where upgrades are needed.

SDCCE has seven campuses across southeast San Diego, and the Jan. 22 floods impacted each of them.

But King said the main Educational Cultural Complex on Ocean View Blvd. was hit the worst because it is right next to the canal on 42nd St. in Mountain View, which overflowed.

King told ABC 10News back in January that the water got as high as the light switches. She also said there's been a sense of urgency to restore the campus as soon as possible so it can be a safe haven for students once again.

King said the flood also destroyed many student's homes.

"So, we recognize that those that were impacted with this unexpected natural disaster are those that are the most vulnerable populations. It's disheartening, it's frustrating, and we're in this together with our students," King said.