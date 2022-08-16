Baja Beach Fest to go on as scheduled despite recent area violence

TIJUANA, Mexico (KGTV) - Ruben Hernandez is a cab driver in San Diego but lives in Rosarito, Mexico.

“If you come out on the street, you have to be aware,” Hernandez said.

He experienced the aftermath of this weekend’s violence in Tijuana firsthand.

“I was on my home on Friday around 5 I take the scenic route like 15 minutes I saw two cars on fire,” Hernandez said.

After weekend of cars being torched and fear spreading among people in Tijuana, the city’s mayor said things are under control for now.

“Everybody’s out. Everybody’s working about the security in Tijuana,” said Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero Ramírez.

Caballero Ramirez told ABC 10News there are 3,000 soldiers in Baja along with roughly 2,000 police officers in Tijuana. She also added this troubling weekend isn’t stopping the popular Baja Beach Fest from continuing.

“All this time we’re going to protect Baja Fest because it’s really important to us send a message of this protection in all of the city. So, Baja Fest [is] going to continue. If you have tickets to come, go there,” Caballero Ramirez said.

Hernandez said that he lives close to the festival’s location and had some worry about the violence reaching the festival.

“It was scary there because they could’ve gone to that place and, let me tell you, a lot of people,” Hernandez said.

But some feel the weekend violence might stop some people from going to the festival.

“Definitely. It’s going to definitely make people not want to go Mexico. But, I mean, I’ve been going over there my whole life,” said Ricardo Garcia, who crosses the border frequently. “So, for me it’s OK. For the average American who wants to go explore, probably not so much.”

“Maybe next weekend there’s not going to be as much people as this weekend,” Hernandez said.

Tijuana’s mayor said things are under control in her city.

“All the time we need to be careful about problems in all cities. Obviously, now it’s more warning but it’s under control,” Caballero Ramirez said.