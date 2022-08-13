Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

US government employees in Baja California told to shelter in place due to violence

Central America Migrant Caravan
Rodrigo Abd/AP
A demonstrator holding a Mexican flag stands under an statue of indigenous Aztec ruler Cuauhtemoc as people protest the presence of thousands of Central American migrants in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Protesters accused the migrants of being messy, ungrateful and a danger to Tijuana; complained about how the caravan forced its way into Mexico, calling it an "invasion," and voiced worries that their taxes might be spent to care for the group as they wait possibly months to apply for U.S. asylum. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Central America Migrant Caravan
Posted at 10:50 PM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-13 02:00:29-04

BAJA CALIFORNIA, Mexico. (KGTV) — The U.S. Consulate Tijuana has instructed U.S. government employees to shelter in place following an outbreak of violence in Baja California Friday.

According to the consulate, authorities have received reports of vehicle fires, roadblocks, and heavy police activity.

The violence is reportedly occurring in Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada, and Tecate.

The consulate listed several measures employees in the area should take:

-Avoid the area
-Seek secure shelter, if in the area
-Monitor local media for updates
-Be aware of your surroundings
-Notify friends and family of your safety

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate New Books at North Island Credit Union

Local News

Give a child Book Bins at North Island Credit Union Locations