US government employees in Baja California told to shelter in place due to violence

BAJA CALIFORNIA, Mexico. (KGTV) — The U.S. Consulate Tijuana has instructed U.S. government employees to shelter in place following an outbreak of violence in Baja California Friday.

According to the consulate, authorities have received reports of vehicle fires, roadblocks, and heavy police activity.

The violence is reportedly occurring in Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada, and Tecate.

The consulate listed several measures employees in the area should take:

-Avoid the area

-Seek secure shelter, if in the area

-Monitor local media for updates

-Be aware of your surroundings

-Notify friends and family of your safety



1/2 The U.S. Consulate General Tijuana is aware of reports of multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks, and heavy police activity in Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada, and Tecate. U.S. government employees have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice. pic.twitter.com/oghBX1P7qX — U.S. Consulate Tijuana (@ConsuladoUSATJ) August 13, 2022