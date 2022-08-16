Tijuana mayor says violence is 'under control'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — "The news said don't go out. Stay at home. That's what we did," said Ruben Hernandez.

Hernandez is a taxi driver in San Diego. He lives in Rosarito. Hernandez says he saw several cars on fire over the weekend.

The mayor of Tijuana tells us it was a coordinated attack.

"They stole the cars first, then lit them on fire. We have the situation now under control," said Montserrat Caballero Ramírez, the mayor of Tijuana.

Ramírez says eight people have been detailed related to the violence. She also says the Mexican government has sent 3,000 soldiers into Baja California and there are an additional 2,000 police officers in Tijuana, patrolling the streets.

Hernandez tells us he read a post allegedly from a cartel, warning of the violence until the government frees their people.

The mayor says that was a rumor. She says it was actually several cartels trying to take control of Baja and not in retaliation against their members behind bars.

Ramírez says Baja is safe for Mexicans, San Diegans and tourists. Hernandez says he is being extra cautious and hopes the violence does not continue.