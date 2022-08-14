Violence in Baja California: More than 20 vehicles set on fire

BAJA CALIFORNIA (KGTV) - Violence and chaos overnight in Baja California in the cities of Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada, and Tecate all hit in an apparently coordinated attack.

According to 10News' media partners at Televisa, at least 24 vehicles were set on fire in a span of around 8 hours including everything from privately owned cars to public transportation and big rigs.

As the attackers forced drivers out of their cars at gunpoint and their vehicles were set on fire, and set up roadblocks, people were desperate to get out, cramming into whatever was left of public transportation last night. Frightened and in tears, a witness shares that he feels helpless and unable to do anything about the violence happening in Tijuana.

A victim of the violent acts shared with our media partners that the attacker forced him to open the car door and asked him to run over the crowd on the street then minutes later, the attacker set his car on fire.

Due to the violent acts, convenience stores, restaurants, and bars closed, and public transportation service was canceled causing long waits for locals to get a ride.

Meanwhile, the governor of Baja California shared a message on her Twitter account condemning violence, stating police had detained multiple suspects and asking citizens to remain calm.

Also, the U.S. Consulate in Tijuana has ordered U.S. government employees to shelter in place following this outbreak of violence.