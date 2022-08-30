Harborside Park residents file an injunction to stop the City of Chula Vista from evicting

Tuesday, homeless advocates announced that 15 people who live in Harborside Park have filed an injunction to stop the City of Chula Vista from evicting them from the park.

They say the unsheltered have nowhere to go.

It's the park that has everyone talking.

"The unsheltered community is just as much a part of Chula Vista," explains Sebastian Martinez with Community of Hope.

Those living in Harborside were given eviction notices set to leave by Wednesday. However homeless advocates from across San Diego are trying to stop that from happening. They along with 15 unsheltered residents from the park filed an injunction in federal court against the City of Chula Vista.

The documents claim that the city has millions of dollars but has not invested a single penny in housing for the homeless.

"It is the second largest city in San Diego County and there is not shelter for homeless people," explains homeless advocate, Mandy Lien.

John McCann, a Councilmember with the City of Chula Vista, has said their homeless outreach team is paired with 6 different nonprofits to provide shelter. They are also breaking ground on a new shelter set to be done at the end of the year.

However, activists say that does not solve the current situation.

"Putting a shovel in the sand doesn't mean they have a place to go," shares Martinez.

McCann says if beds are not available at nearby facilities, they will provide vouchers from motels or hotels. However, the injunction claims the City of Chula Vista hopes to do so but has not made a promise.

"We don't have the resources available to solve their problems in 24 hours," explains John Brady with Lived Experience Advisers. "It's not going to happen."

However, McCann says that there are resources and that this move-out is primarily about public safety.

"To be able to save the park we have to be able to close it down and re-engineer the park and make it safer and better and have a long-term sustainability for having it be a positive park," he shares.

Advocates are hoping that they change their minds for the benefit of those at Harborside Park.

"It's the only homes that they have," shares Michael McConnell, a homeless advocate. "And they are being kicked out of their home."

The City of Chula Vista as of Tuesday afternoon still plans to move forward with the park closure tomorrow morning. Last week the City Council approved closing it for 90 days.