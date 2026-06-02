Additional charges expected for alleged killer of 'Trump House' owner

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Additional charges were expected to be announced in court Wednesday against the man who allegedly attacked the owner of the "Trump House" in Escondido, who died days later from his injuries.

Thomas Caleb Butler, 32, is accused in the May 20 attack on 69-year- old Kerry Sheron outside the victim's home, which was well known locally for its prominent display of American flags and pro-President Donald Trump memorabilia.

Prosecutors allege Butler punched Sheron, causing the victim to collapse to the ground, then struck him several more times after Sheron had fallen. A bystander who attempted to intervene was also injured, according to police.

Escondido police have said that an alleged motive for the attack remains under investigation, including whether there may have been "a political component," though the department said it had not developed evidence to support that conclusion.

Investigators were also exploring whether Butler and Sheron had any prior relationship with one another.

Butler was initially charged with attempted murder, elder abuse, making criminal threats and battery. He pleaded not guilty last month, but Sheron died in a hospital two days after Butler's arraignment.

The San Diego County District Attorney's Office did not specify what charges are expected to be announced Wednesday, when Butler is due back in court for his next hearing in the case.

Butler remains in custody without bail.

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