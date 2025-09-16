3rd suspect arrested in deadly Nestor shootings

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A third suspect was in custody Monday in connection with a shooting that left two men dead at a storage lot just north of the U.S.-Mexico border over the Labor Day weekend.

Marco Ramos Ramirez, 22, was arrested Friday for allegedly taking part in the slayings of Aaron Cruz, 42, and 64-year-old Richard Hartung, according to the San Diego Police Department.

At about 3:30 a.m. Aug. 30, patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire found Cruz and Hartung dead inside the camping-style trailers they lived in at the storage facility in the 2000 block Sunset Avenue in Nestor, SDPD Lt. Lou Maggi said.

"With the assistance of city-owned and private security cameras, investigators developed information about a possible suspect vehicle, a red Chevy Suburban," Maggi said. "Investigators canvassed the area and located a similar vehicle."

On Sept. 2, officers pulled over the SUV on West Calle Primera in San Ysidro and arrested the driver, 24-year-old David Verduzco Kruglova, on suspicion of participating in the fatal shootings, police said.

Three days later, a 16-year-old Tijuana boy was taken into custody in the case in the 2300 block of Via Segundo in San Ysidro, the same location where Ramirez would be arrested a week later, according to Maggi.

"Two assault rifles likely used in the shooting have also been recovered," the lieutenant said.

Police have released no suspected motive for the alleged murders and have not disclosed the relationships, if any, among Ramirez -- a Los Angeles native who currently resides in Tijuana -- and the other two suspects.

