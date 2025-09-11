San Diego Police: 16-year-old boy linked to deadly Nestor shootings arrested

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A second suspect -- a 16-year-old boy -- was in custody Wednesday in connection with the fatal shootings of two men at a Nestor-area storage lot near the U.S.-Mexico border over the Labor Day weekend, authorities reported.

The juvenile suspect, a Tijuana resident whose name was withheld because he is a minor, was arrested Friday for allegedly taking part in the slayings of Aaron Cruz, 42, and 64-year-old Richard Hartung in the 2000 block Sunset Avenue in Nestor, according to the San Diego Police Department.

At about 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 30, patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire found Cruz and Hartung dead inside the camping-style trailers they lived in at the storage facility just north of the international line, SDPD Lt. Lou Maggi said.

"With the assistance of city-owned and private security cameras, investigators developed information about a possible suspect vehicle, a red Chevy Suburban," Maggi said. "Investigators canvassed the area and located a similar vehicle."

On Sept. 2, officers pulled over the SUV on West Calle Primera in San Ysidro and arrested the driver, 24-year-old David Verduzco Kruglova, on suspicion of participating in the fatal shootings, police said.

Police have released no suspected motive for the alleged murders and have not disclosed the relationships, if any, between the victims and suspects.

