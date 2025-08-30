Two men fatally shot in Nestor storage yard

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Two men were killed inside separate camper trailers inside a fenced storage lot in the Nestor neighborhood of San Diego early this morning, about a mile and a half north of the Mexico Border, according to police.

The San Diego Police Department responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the area of 2002 Sunset Ave. at about 3:35 a.m. Saturday, SDPD Homicide Lt. Lou Maggi said.

Officers found two adult men with fatal gunshot wounds inside separate camper trailers. One victim appeared to be white and the other Hispanic, Maggi said.

The property is divided into multiple individually fenced industrial storage lots in a remote area of the border community.

"Information is extremely limited at this time, but detectives are currently on scene processing evidence and interviewing witnesses," Maggi said.

Anyone with information regarding the deaths was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

