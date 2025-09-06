South Bay man remembered, as suspect in double murder faces charges

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A 24-year-old man has been pleaded not guilty in connection with a double homicide that shocked the Nestor community after two men were found dead in separate camper trailers at a storage facility.

David Kruglova was arrested Tuesday in San Ysidro on suspicion of two counts of murder in the deaths of 42-year-old Aaron Cruz and 64-year-old Richard Hartung, both discovered Saturday morning inside a fenced storage yard along Sunset Avenue.

Police responded to reports of gunfire just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday and made the grim discovery inside two separate camper trailers at the storage facility.

"It's a horrific thing that somebody could do that," said Lisa Hartung, the victim's niece.

For Lisa Hartung, disbelief has given way to a mix of emotions as she processes the loss of her uncle.

"I'm very sad but I'm angry too," Hartung said.

Police said city-owned and private security cameras led them to a red Chevrolet Suburban and ultimately to Kruglova.

An employee of the storage lot confirmed that both victims were renting space to store their campers at the facility.

"I think the way the community came together real quick, and the police did an amazing job," Hartung said.

Lisa Hartung said she remains at a loss when it comes to understanding a motive for the killings. She described her uncle as someone who had battled substance abuse issues in his past but was fundamentally a kind, caring man with a passion for carpentry.

"I didn't know of any enemies that he had," Hartung said. "He didn't deserve it. I mean, he still had a life to lead.”

On Friday afternoon, Kruglova pleaded not guilty to the murder charges. A judge denied bail for the suspect. In court, prosecutors said Cruz was the intended victim and both victims were struck multiple times with high-capacity rifles.

Hartung said she will be following the case closely as it moves through the court system.

"He deserves justice, and I hope that they prosecute this person and make sure that he's not able to do this to anybody else again," Hartung said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

