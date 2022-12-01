Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2021 Thanksgiving night murder of 12-year-old boy in San Diego remains unsolved

angel_gaspar_photo.jpg
San Diego Police Department/San Diego County Crime Stoppers
Angel Gaspar
angel_gaspar_photo.jpg
Posted at 9:26 AM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 13:15:38-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – One year after the Thanksgiving night shooting death of a 12-year-old boy in San Diego's Skyline neighborhood, his murder remains unsolved.

On the evening of Nov. 25, 2021, Angel Gaspar was shot and later died at a hospital after being struck by a bullet while in the backyard of a home at 7426 Cahill Drive, according to San Diego Police.

Police said the boy was in the backyard during a Thanksgiving gathering when a bullet “came from east of the location and went through the backyard fence before striking Angel.”

Investigators determined the child was victim of a stray bullet; his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at sdcrimestoppers.org.

RELATED COVERAGE
Family desperate for answers in Skyline boy's death SDPD seeks public's help in solving shooting death of Skyline boy Family, friends hold vigil for child killed on Thanksgiving Day Thanksgiving Day shooting in Skyline leaves child dead

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today

Donate Today!