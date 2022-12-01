2021 Thanksgiving night murder of 12-year-old boy in San Diego remains unsolved

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – One year after the Thanksgiving night shooting death of a 12-year-old boy in San Diego's Skyline neighborhood, his murder remains unsolved.

On the evening of Nov. 25, 2021, Angel Gaspar was shot and later died at a hospital after being struck by a bullet while in the backyard of a home at 7426 Cahill Drive, according to San Diego Police.

Police said the boy was in the backyard during a Thanksgiving gathering when a bullet “came from east of the location and went through the backyard fence before striking Angel.”

Investigators determined the child was victim of a stray bullet; his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at sdcrimestoppers.org.