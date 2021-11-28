Family & friends hold candlelight vigil for child shot, killed on Thanksgiving Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Candles flickered in the night along with the misty eyes of friends and family of Angel Domingo Gaspar Gallegos at his vigil at a home on Cahill Drive in the Skyline neighborhood.

"Of course, nobody's prepared to bury a child,” said Maria Gaspar, Gallegos' aunt.

According to the San Diego Police Department, 12-year-old Angel Gallegos was shot and killed on Thanksgiving night. A moment that still does not seem real for his uncle and aunt.

"This incident, all of our lives have pretty much changed forever," said Jose Casillas, Gallego's uncle.

"Our feelings about Thanksgiving will never be the same."

"Our family didn't deserve this. His sibling didn't deserve this. No parent should have to bury their child,” said Gaspar.

The child's family says he and others were in the backyard playing when a stray bullet came through the fence, striking Gallegos.

"I don't even think this was intentional. There's no way. But we do need to find out who did it because, intentional or not, they devastated my family,” said Casillas.

Gaspar wants those who have guns need to be more vigilant.

“Just awareness, you know. Don’t play with guns. Be safe with them,” said Gaspar.

“They’re there to protect. Not to take lives. He didn’t deserve this. Our family didn’t deserve this.”

The family and those who cared for Gallegos will do just what shirts worn by loved ones at the vigil said: to carry him forever in their hearts.

As they prepare to bury their loved one, there are many questions are still on their minds.

"The hardest question that we may not get answers to is why him? Why now?" said Gaspar.

"If anybody heard anything or seen anything, please come forward. Please help us get closure,” said Casillas.

“I know it's not fair. Nothing's going to bring Angel back. But we'd at least like to know why and how this happened."

San Diego Police's investigation into this shooting is still ongoing and there is no suspect description at this time.

The department is echoing a similar sentiment as Angel's uncle. If anyone has any information in connection with the fatal shooting, please contact the police.

