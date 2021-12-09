Family desperate for answers in shooting death of 12-year-old Skyline boy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The search continues for the person responsible for the death of 12-year-old Angel Domingo Gaspar Gallegos, who was struck by a stray bullet on Thanksgiving night.

As the San Diego Police investigation moves forward, the boy's family is pleading to the public for any information that will help investigators solve the case.

According to police, Angel was in the backyard of a home in the 7400 block of Cahill Drive during a Nov. 25 family gathering when he was hit by a bullet in his upper body just after 9:30 p.m.

The 12-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he passed away from his injuries.

On Wednesday, the boy's family teamed up with the nonprofit Mothers with a Message to go door-to-door in the Skyline neighborhood, passing out fliers in hopes that someone has information about the person responsible for Angel's death.

The family also met with San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan, who stopped by the family's home Wednesday afternoon.

Angel's aunt said his parents know they can't bring their son back, but they at least want justice for their child.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.