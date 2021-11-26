Thanksgiving Day shooting in Skyline leaves child dead

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A child was shot and killed late Thursday in the Skyline area of San Diego, according to police.

Police received a call at about 9:30 p.m. regarding someone who was hit by gunfire and was bleeding on the ground in the 7400 block of Cahill Drive. A San Diego Police officer confirmed to ABC 10News at the scene that a 12-year-old had been shot.

The child reportedly died of injuries from the gunfire. SDPD homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

No further information on the shooting was immediately released.