Larry Millete could learn his fate on Monday

After five years since Maya Millete disappeared, her husband, Larry Millete, could be sentenced Monday to 25 years to life in prison for her murder.

Before sentencing, however, a judge is expected to consider a defense motion for a new trial.

Millete was found guilty in July of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, a mother of three whose body has never been found.

Maya Millete was last seen on Jan. 7, 2021, entering her family's home. Prosecutors argued that she never came out alive.

During the trial, the prosecution told jurors that Larry Millete killed his wife inside their home, placed her body in an SUV and disposed of her remains the following day.

Prosecutors also pointed to what they described as increasingly possessive behavior by Millete leading up to Maya's disappearance. Evidence presented during the case showed he had contacted spellcasters in an effort to stop Maya from pursuing a divorce.

After hearing the case, jurors deliberated for about five hours before finding Millete guilty of first-degree murder.

Criminal defense attorney David Shapiro, who is not affiliated with the case, told ABC 10News after the verdict that an appeal is almost certain.

"100% he is going to appeal. Any criminal defendant has a constitutional right to appeal their conviction. Almost all will, especially a case of this magnitude," Shapiro said. "It is going to be his hope down the road to be granted a new trial, to get another shot in his mind to prove his innocence."

Shapiro also discussed the possibility of information about Maya's remains becoming part of a deal.

"Where, hey, we may take first-degree murder, we may take second-degree murder off the table if you provide information that ultimately leads to the recovery of her remains," Shapiro said. "But a lot of people, the district attorney may very well think at this point, hey, that ship has sailed."

For Maya's family, finding her remains remains a priority.

"I mean, that's my hope, you know, to hopefully, he'll give us where my sister is and let his children know where their mom is," said Maricris Drouaillet, Maya's sister. "That's my ultimate hope, in all days, to bring my sister home."

Before Millete is sentenced Monday, the judge is expected to hear arguments from his defense team on its motion for a new trial. Details of that motion have been sealed, but Millete's attorneys previously asked local media outlets for recordings of interviews conducted with jurors following his conviction.

If the motion is denied, sentencing is expected to proceed.

Either way, the District Attorney's Office is expected to hold a news conference following the hearing.

ABC 10News has followed the case since Maya Millete disappeared in 2021 and will be in the courtroom Monday for the hearing.

