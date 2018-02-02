CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department will deploy additional officers over Super Bowl weekend for a special DUI saturation patrol, stopping and arresting drivers showing signs of alcohol or drug impairment.
A new effort from the Office of Traffic Safety is taking aim to educate all drivers that, “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.”
Drug-impaired driving is dangerous and illegal including legally prescribed, illicit drugs or marijuana—drug-impaired driving is a potential threat to the driver, vehicle, and other motorists, and can lead to a DUI.
"In 2016, the NHTSA reported there were 10,497 fatalities in motor vehicle traffic crashes involving drunk drivers nationwide."
Before the big game kicks off, designate a sober driver. If you're at a bar or restaurant alone, the OTS DDVIP app (designated driver mobile app) is another good choice for finding a designated driver.