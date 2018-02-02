CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department will deploy additional officers over Super Bowl weekend for a special DUI saturation patrol, stopping and arresting drivers showing signs of alcohol or drug impairment.

A new effort from the Office of Traffic Safety is taking aim to educate all drivers that, “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.”

Drug-impaired driving is dangerous and illegal including legally prescribed, illicit drugs or marijuana—drug-impaired driving is a potential threat to the driver, vehicle, and other motorists, and can lead to a DUI.

"In 2016, the NHTSA reported there were 10,497 fatalities in motor vehicle traffic crashes involving drunk drivers nationwide."

#ChulaVista - have fun this Sunday, 🏈 but remember to designate a driver, take a taxi 🚖 or rideshare. @ChulaVistaPD 👮‍♂️👮‍♀️will be out in force keeping our City and streets safe. #designateadriver #dontdrinkanddrive https://t.co/kCG0dnlmMV — City of Chula Vista (@thinkchulavista) January 31, 2018

Before the big game kicks off, designate a sober driver. If you're at a bar or restaurant alone, the OTS DDVIP app (designated driver mobile app) is another good choice for finding a designated driver.