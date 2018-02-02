DUI patrols to take place on Super Bowl Sunday

Kevin Beckman
5:30 PM, Feb 1, 2018
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department will deploy additional officers over Super Bowl weekend for a special DUI saturation patrol, stopping and arresting drivers showing signs of alcohol or drug impairment.

A new effort from the Office of Traffic Safety is taking aim to educate all drivers that, “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.”

Drug-impaired driving is dangerous and illegal including legally prescribed, illicit drugs or marijuana—drug-impaired driving is a potential threat to the driver, vehicle, and other motorists, and can lead to a DUI. 

"In 2016, the NHTSA reported there were 10,497 fatalities in motor vehicle traffic crashes involving drunk drivers nationwide."

RELATED:

CHP announces motorcycle safety crackdown
California Highway Patrol makes 66 DUI arrests
DUI-related arrests & deaths up in San Diego over New Year's

Before the big game kicks off, designate a sober driver. If you're at a bar or restaurant alone, the OTS DDVIP app (designated driver mobile app) is another good choice for finding a designated driver.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top