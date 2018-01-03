DUI-related arrests, fatalities up in San Diego over New Year's holiday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - DUI arrests and fatalities over the New Year's weekend were up this year, figures revealed.

The numbers from the California Highway Patrol showed 169 more DUI-related arrests and 13 more fatalities over the holiday weekend statewide in 2017-2018 in comparison to 2016-2017.

In San Diego, CHP reported 59 DUI arrests, seven more than last year, and 6 fatalities, 4 more than last year.

The figures were recorded from Dec. 29, 2017, to Jan. 1, 2018.

Law enforcement personnel were out in force over the holiday weekend searching for drunk drivers, as well as impaired drivers as the state's marijuana laws went into effect.

Every year, officials remind drivers to utilize ride-sharing platforms or taxis to travel during busy holiday travel periods. AAA routinely offers their tipsy tow program, where tow truck drivers provide rides for anyone who's had too much to drink.