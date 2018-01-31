California Highway Patrol announces motorcycle safety crackdown

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The California Highway Patrol says it's initiating saturation enforcement to make our freeways safer. Officers are watching for motorcyclists popping wheelies, taking over the roadway, and blocking intersections.

CHP Officer Jake Sanchez told 10News about one recent incident. "An officer was encircled by riders, performing stunts around the patrol car and one rider broke off the mirror of the patrol car and fled."

Over the weekend, the CHP joined forces with San Diego Police and Chula Vista Police after being alerted that several hundred motorcyclists were planning an event.

Officers were busy: arresting four, writing 99 citations, giving 25 verbal warnings, and impounding 17 bikes.

"It's dangerous; for everyone on the highway, not just riders but citizens and officers out there," he added.

For the majority of bikers; it's not a problem. They welcome a safer environment on the freeway. Larry Cerrito rides with about a dozen friends who call themselves the High Tide Riders; surfers who bike. They've taken trips to Arizona, Nevada, and South Dakota in recent years.

"Absolutely in favor of a crackdown; the more people get hurt, the bad rap motorcyclists get, it is hard. A lot of people look at you on your bike with leather jacket and helmet, think you might be someone who might question the law. We try to obey the rules while we ride and be safe."