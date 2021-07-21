Woman regrets getting J&J vaccine after side effects and new study suggesting weaker efficacy

(KGTV) -- A study released Tuesday suggested that the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine produces significantly weaker antibody defenses to the delta variant compared to the original virus, while Pfizer and Moderna have higher efficacies. ABC 10News spoke with an anonymous viewer who said she regrets getting the Johnson & Johnson shot.

"I used to do cycling, yoga, pilates, hiking, walking, and now I cannot do any of that because of the pain," she said.

The viewer is a 50-year-old otherwise healthy San Diego woman who suddenly experienced numbness and tingling in her left leg about a week after getting the Johnson & Johnson shot on April 7, 2021. She also said that is when her menstrual cycle suddenly stopped.

Still in a lot of pain and no periods, she recently got an ultrasound to check for blood clots, but she has not gotten the results yet.

RELATED: No, a new study doesn't show the J&J vaccine is ineffective against delta

Tuesday, a new study that looked at blood samples for patients showed that the J&J vaccine was, on average, about seven times weaker against the delta variant than the original strain, compared to the double dose Pfizer and Moderna.

With this and her adverse side effects, the viewer said she is upset she did not have a choice.

"People should have the right to choose which one to take, and if you have an issue, the doctor should report that to the company," the woman said.

Clinicians who see patients with side effects from any of the COVID-19 vaccines must report it to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, which is co-managed by the CDC and FDA.

But scientists said not to let this one study change your view about the vaccine. Other studies show the J&J vaccine is just as effective. It may take a while to reach its maximum efficacy.

"It may mean that the investigators didn't look far enough in a time point to really show higher levels of neutralizing antibodies which may be present. Just like wine, it may get better with age," UC San Francisco infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, said.

The new study suggested a possible booster shot may do the trick. The viewer said, never again.

"No way. I had enough with the first one, not with Johnson & Johnson," she said.