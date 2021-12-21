Watch
SpaceX's Los Angeles-area headquarters dealing with large COVID-19 outbreak

Jae C. Hong/AP
SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif.
SpaceX headquarters
Posted at 7:27 AM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 10:27:20-05

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (CNS) - Hawthorne-based aerospace company SpaceX is home to Los Angeles County's largest active outbreak of COVID-19 cases in non-residential settings, with 132 infections, according to public health data.

There was no immediate information available on the nature of the outbreak, which was listed on LA County Department of Public Health website and first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

With 132 cases, the outbreak is easily the largest being reported by the county. The second-biggest outbreak is at a FedEx facility in the 5900 block of West Imperial Highway, where 85 cases have been confirmed. A Northrop Grumman facility is Palmdale has 33 cases.

The county considers an outbreak to be three or more linked cases at a single location. The county is currently reporting 37 outbreaks in non-residential settings.

