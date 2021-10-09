South Bay one of most vaccinated regions in the county

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The South Bay is now one of the most vaccinated regions in all of San Diego County.

Thursday night, the Board of Supervisors' vice-chair, Nora Vargas, tweeted out that 90.3% of those eligible are fully vaccinated and 99.2% have received at least one shot.

The South Bay was one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, at one point in Winter 2020, five zip codes in the region were the highest for positive cases, accounting for more than 21% of all positive tests in the county.

Vice-chair Vargas credits the high vaccination rate to a team effort between county officials, South Bay mayors and trusted local organizations.

Efforts to get people vaccinated in the South Bay included campaigns in multiple languages, a 'promotora' program which was a door-to-door program to share vaccine information, and partnerships with local firefighters to bring the vaccines to those most in need.

Although Vargas represents the much of the South Bay regions, she says her efforts are not done and wants the county as a whole to hopefully reach 100% vaccination.

