Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

South Bay one of most vaccinated regions in the county

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 6:26 AM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-09 09:26:26-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The South Bay is now one of the most vaccinated regions in all of San Diego County.

Thursday night, the Board of Supervisors' vice-chair, Nora Vargas, tweeted out that 90.3% of those eligible are fully vaccinated and 99.2% have received at least one shot.

The South Bay was one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, at one point in Winter 2020, five zip codes in the region were the highest for positive cases, accounting for more than 21% of all positive tests in the county.

Vice-chair Vargas credits the high vaccination rate to a team effort between county officials, South Bay mayors and trusted local organizations.

Efforts to get people vaccinated in the South Bay included campaigns in multiple languages, a 'promotora' program which was a door-to-door program to share vaccine information, and partnerships with local firefighters to bring the vaccines to those most in need.

Although Vargas represents the much of the South Bay regions, she says her efforts are not done and wants the county as a whole to hopefully reach 100% vaccination.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19