San Francisco Bay Area to drop some indoor mask mandates

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021, file photo, host Jason Pryor, right, checks the vaccination and identification cards of diners as they enter the Waterbar restaurant in San Francisco.
Posted at 12:37 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 15:37:35-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Counties in the San Francisco Bay Area will start easing their requirements for people to wear masks inside many public spaces.

A group of eight counties in the region said Thursday that the rules will be dropped when vaccination rates are above 80% and COVID-19 transmission rates and hospitalizations are low.

In San Francisco, where places like gyms and offices already require people to show proof of vaccination, some will be allowed to drop masks next week.

The Bay Area has among the highest vaccination rates and lowest case rates in the nation. Counties had reinstated the indoor mask mandate in August as infections surged because of the highly contagious delta variant.

